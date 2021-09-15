Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Lantheus worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $13,880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

