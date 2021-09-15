Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.33. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

