Lamden (TAU) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $211,013.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.