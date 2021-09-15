KWB Wealth Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.4% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.