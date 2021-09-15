KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) & Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Financial Comparison

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and KULR Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Systems Technology $1.23 million 1.49 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 393.68 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Electronic Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and KULR Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Systems Technology 8.80% 8.93% 7.35% KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Electronic Systems Technology beats KULR Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer. The firm serves the water and wastewater, mining, oil and gas, material handling, energy, agriculture, factory, and public safety sectors. The company was founded by Thomas L. Kirchner in 1982 and is headquartered in Kennewick, WA.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

