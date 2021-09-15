Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

KRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Shares of Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. 113,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.