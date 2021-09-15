Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Shares Up 0.1%

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOZAY)

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns interests in the Ovacik, Mastra, Cukuralan Kaymaz, Himmetdede, Coraklik, and Kubaslar gold mines, as well as Mollakara project. The company is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

