Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

KFY opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

