Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

