KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2,687.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after buying an additional 227,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.61.

Shares of KLAC opened at $356.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $364.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

