Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

