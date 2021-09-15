Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Kirin has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts predict that Kirin will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

