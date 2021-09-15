Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 38,513 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 934,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,270,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after buying an additional 757,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,284,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.