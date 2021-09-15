Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.18. Kaspien has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

