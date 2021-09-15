Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Trading Up 0.5%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

