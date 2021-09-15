Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Up 4.4%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 51,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 10,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

