Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,669 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares in the company, valued at $82,454,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $69,000.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,592 shares of company stock worth $7,948,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.