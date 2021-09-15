Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $293,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.