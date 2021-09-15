Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,863 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $537.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $334,562. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

