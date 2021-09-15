Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.