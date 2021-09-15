Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,983 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,200 shares of company stock worth $13,604,530. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

