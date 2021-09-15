Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after buying an additional 459,551 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.9% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $366,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,240,834. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -811.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.