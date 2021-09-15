JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,996.50 ($39.15) on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,095.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £40.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

