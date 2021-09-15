JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.