JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.17. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 5,204 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after buying an additional 3,325,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $927,000.

