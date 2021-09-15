John Ciolek Acquires 10,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $17,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Ciolek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

NGL opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

