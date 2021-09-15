JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.44.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

