Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,734. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

