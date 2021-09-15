Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,734. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
