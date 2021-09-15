Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 0.7%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.39 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 1,068,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,182,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.74.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

