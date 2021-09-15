Jamie Warder Sells 3,112 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

