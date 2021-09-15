James Rudolph Martin Acquires 7,000 Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director James Rudolph Martin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Rudolph Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, James Rudolph Martin purchased 2,000 shares of PetVivo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,340.00.

PETV opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

