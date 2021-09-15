IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, August 20th.

IWGFF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. IWG has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

