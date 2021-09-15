Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.91.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.