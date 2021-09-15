Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

NYSE CLR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 66,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,735. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

