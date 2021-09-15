Isthmus Partners LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Lear accounts for 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lear by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 40.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lear by 205.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.17. 6,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear Co. has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.