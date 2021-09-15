Isthmus Partners LLC Has $8.50 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

