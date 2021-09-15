Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NVE by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVE by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,493. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.