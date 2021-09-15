Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Silicom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

