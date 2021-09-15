Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,370. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $441.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.