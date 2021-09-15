Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 1,578 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

