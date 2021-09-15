Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 1.4%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 550,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,440,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the first quarter worth $67,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

