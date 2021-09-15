Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Down 1.4%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 550,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,440,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.
Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.