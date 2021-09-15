iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Holdings Decreased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

