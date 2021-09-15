iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 245.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,949,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,630,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

