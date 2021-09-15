iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.02 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

