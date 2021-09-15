iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

IGM opened at $423.19 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $290.44 and a fifty-two week high of $432.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.