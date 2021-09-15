iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 281,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,491,806 shares.The stock last traded at $64.89 and had previously closed at $65.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,445,000 after buying an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

