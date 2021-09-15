iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Down to $25.50

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $24.99. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 14,555 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

