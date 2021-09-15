iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 90.8% in August

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $46,258,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUS opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21.

