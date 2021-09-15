iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Holdings Decreased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

