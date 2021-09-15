iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,399. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.